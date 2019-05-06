Update: Autopsy done on Boise hiker recovered from Arrowrock Reservoir

Arrowrock Reservoir northeast of Boise on May 26, 2017, as seen from above courtesy of EcoFlight pilot Bruce Gordon. doswald@idahostatesman.com

An autopsy was done Tuesday on a Boise man whose body was recovered from Arrowrock Reservoir, Elmore County Coroner Jerry Rost told the Statesman.

Rudy Cedillo’s official cause of death still has not been determined, though, because the results of toxicology and other tests have not been completed. The autopsy was done in Boise because Elmore County has a contract with the Ada County Coroner’s Office.

“This will take about two months before they’re done with their investigation,” Rost said. “Two to four months.”

Cedillo was hiking before his death, but the people who reported him missing didn’t see him go into the water.

So do investigators consider Cedillo’s death suspicious?

“Undetermined at this time,” Elmore County Sheriff Mike Hollinshead said Tuesday.

Flahiff Funeral Chapels & Crematory in Caldwell is handling arrangements.

This is a news update. Here’s our story from Monday, May 6, 2019:

The body of a Boise man who was reported missing at Arrowrock Reservoir on Sunday night has been recovered.

The man was identified as Rudy Roy Cedillo, Elmore County Sheriff Mike Hollinshead said in a press release Monday afternoon.

Cedillo was hiking before he went missing, Hollinshead told the Statesman. He said the people who were with him did not see him go into the water. Hollinshead declined to go into detail where Cedillo’s body was found, other than in the water.

The Sheriff’s Office was notified of a possible missing man at 7:50 p.m. Sunday. Deputies from Elmore and Boise counties started searching the area near Arrowrock on Sunday night.

On Monday, several groups joined in the search, including Elmore County Search and Rescue, Elmore County Marine Division, Owyhee Sheriff’s Office Dive Team and Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation into Cedillo’s death is ongoing. His body is being held at the Elmore County morgue, which is at a local funeral home. Hollinshead was unsure Monday whether an autopsy would be done by Ada County or Canyon County.

A Boise man’s body was recovered from Arrowrock Reservoir in Elmore County. The reservoir is upstream from Lucky Peak Reservoir and dam.