Idaho House passes bill to legalize hemp, put state law in line with farm bill

A bill that would legalize hemp by aligning Idaho state law with the federal farm bill has passed the Idaho House.
The Post Register reported that the bill passed overwhelmingly on Monday, with only seven lawmakers voting in opposition. Republican Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, of Genesee, is one of the co-sponsors of the bill. She says the bill supports the free market and is not an effort to legalize marijuana.
Co-sponsor Rep. Dorothy Moon, a Republican from Stanley, says the legislative budget-writing committee has already approved funding for hemp-testing equipment for Idaho State Police, so that they will be able to tell the difference between hemp and marijuana.
The bill now heads to the Senate.
