One person transported by air ambulance after McCall propane explosion, officials say

At least one person was seriously injured in an explosion in McCall on Sunday afternoon, according to a Facebook post on the city’s page.
Around 5:45 p.m., officials with the city of McCall posted on Facebook to confirm the propane explosion, which reportedly occurred on Fairview Drive on Sunday. The road follows the perimeter of the McCall Golf Course, where several businesses and other buildings are located.
According to the post, at least one individual was transported by Life Flight air ambulance to an unspecified hospital.
The cause and precise location of the explosion weren’t immediately clear. City officials asked the public to respect road closures and avoid the area as first responders continued to work on Sunday afternoon.
This is a breaking news report. We’ll update this article as we learn more.
