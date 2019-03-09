Idaho

Don’t fall back on springing time forward this weekend

By The Associated Press

March 09, 2019 05:28 PM

Dan LaMoore sizes hands for an 8-foot diameter silhouette clock at Electric Time Co., in Medfield, Mass. Most Americans should adjust their own clocks on a much smaller scale before going to bed tonight, as daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. local time.
Dan LaMoore sizes hands for an 8-foot diameter silhouette clock at Electric Time Co., in Medfield, Mass. Most Americans should adjust their own clocks on a much smaller scale before going to bed tonight, as daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. local time. Elise Amendola AP
Dan LaMoore sizes hands for an 8-foot diameter silhouette clock at Electric Time Co., in Medfield, Mass. Most Americans should adjust their own clocks on a much smaller scale before going to bed tonight, as daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. local time. Elise Amendola AP
WASHINGTON

There’s no time like the present to watch the shifting sands of the hourglass foretell the inevitable forward march of time.

It’s time again to abide by the old adage to spring forward (though it’s not yet spring) and mark the shift from standard to daylight saving time. The change occurs at 2 a.m. local time Sunday across most of the United States, so set your clocks an hour ahead before going to bed Saturday night.

Daylight will begin to last longer into the evening, but the sun will take an hour longer to emerge in the morning.

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

Standard time returns Nov. 3.

___

Online:

National Institute of Standards and Technology: http://tinyurl.com/jm8zoum

  Comments  