Idaho man transported to SLC burn unit with severe injuries from house explosion

A man is in a burn unit as investigators still work to determine the cause of a house explosion Saturday in East Idaho.
According to a Teton County Fire and Rescue news release, around 9 a.m. Teton County Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting a large explosion, and first responders arrived at the home near 8000 South and 4500 West.
Neighbors posted on Facebook that they heard and felt the explosion from miles away. The approximately 2,000-square-foot house was burning in three areas of the rubble and left a power transmission line down.
Neighbors also provided first aid to an injured person.
“Firefighters removed the patient, began providing emergency medical services, and evacuated the people from the immediate danger area,” according to the news release.
A man suffered severe injuries and was transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He was then transported to the University of Utah Burn Center in Salt Lake City. Hospital officials are unable to release the condition of the patient.
Firefighters did not say if the patient was the same person neighbors had given first aid to immediately after the explosion.
Emergency crews put out the fire after securing electric and gas utilities. They have yet to release the cause of the explosion.
