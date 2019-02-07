FBI investigating suspicious letters sent to Sen. Risch’s Idaho offices

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into suspicious letters mailed to several of U.S. Sen. Jim Risch’s offices in Idaho.

“Pocatello fire crews and HAZMAT team checked out a suspicious letter that was sent to several offices of Sen. Jim Risch this morning. The letters were sent by mail to several of the senator’s offices located in Boise, Twin Falls, and the second floor of Omni Building in Pocatello,” KIFI/KIDK reported on Wednesday.

Kaylin Minton, the senator’s spokeswoman, confirmed to the Statesman on Thursday that his Downtown Boise office, 350 N. Ninth St., received one of the letters.

“I’m not authorized to say anything more,” Minton said.





Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman

This is a breaking news story. We’ll update this story as we learn more.