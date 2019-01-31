Boise Basin snowpack is well below normal but Mother Nature may assist soon

Mountain snowpack is such an important indicator of how much water will be available for crop irrigation, river recreation and power generation that it’s monitored at dozens of sites around the state throughout the winter.
Ron Abramovich, water supply specialist with USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, was part of a team went out to measure the snowpack Thursday at two sites in Boise County. The manual measurements are done to confirm what automated Snotel sites are reporting.
The Boise Basin’s snowpack is almost 25 percent below normal, Abramovich said in a phone interview Wednesday.
“We’re not where we want to be,” he said. “ But we’ve still got 40 percent of the winter to go, so hopefully we’ll catch up. If not, there’s still hope with spring precipitation ... That’s kind of our last hope.”
Abramovich, who has done water forecasts for 28 years, said he typically gives a half dozen public talks to farmers in January. This is when many they are deciding which crops to plant, how much to plant and where.
One of the driest winters that Abramovich can recall was 2000-01. That winter the snow pack was 60 percent of normal on Feb. 1, 2001, and 53 percent of normal on April 1, 2001.
But forecasters have a bit of good news for those concerned about water supply this year: Storms are headed this way.
“For this weekend, we’ve got a slow-moving system moving through,” said Elizabeth Padian, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
The Boise mountains and west-central mountains should get 1 to 3 inches on Saturday, and another 1 to 3 inches Sunday, she said. That will come down as rain in the valleys.
“Not a whole lot of snow at once but over the course of the weekend could be several inches,” Padian said.
Snow levels will be at 4,500 to 5,000 feet over the weekend but then are expected to drop to the valley by Monday. There’s a slight chance of snow showers in Boise late Monday and into Tuesday morning.
Boise has had a mild, dry winter so far. We normally see about 14 inches of snow by this point in the winter but we’ve had just 6.4 inches this season.
Temperatures over the weekend in Boise will be warm, with highs of 49 on Friday, 50 on Saturday and 47 on Sunday, according to the Weather Service. Highs will drop to the 40s on Monday, and 30s on Tuesday.
