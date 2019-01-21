Boise’s Cole Road construction enters a new phase — and now an entire section is closed to traffic

Despite lane closures and delays caused by a multimillion-dollar widening project that began in November, some motorists have continued to use a busy section of Cole Road.
But that’s not an option anymore.
Cole Road was shut down Monday between Franklin and Overland roads. The closure is needed for a water line installation, according to a sign posted at Franklin Road. That will include bridge construction at the Farmers Lateral Canal and irrigation crossing work at the Cooks Lateral, according to an update by the Ada County Highway District.
Pedestrian travel along Cole Road between Gratz and Hummel will also be affected, ACHD says. (Click here for a link to the closure area).
The closure will last until Feb. 1, the sign at Franklin Road says.
On Monday, barricades were put up across all lanes of travel at McMullen Road, just north of the Jacksons store.
Barricades are blocking Cole just south of West Gratz Drive, allowing traffic to access businesses that are on or near Gratz Drive.
The $7.6 million project on a one-mile stretch of road between Franklin and Interstate 84 is expected to be completed by September, according to ACHD.
Construction crews will widen Cole to two lanes in each direction; add curbs, gutters, sidewalks, bike lanes and medians; widen the Cole/Franklin intersection; realign the Cole/McMullen intersection; and add a pedestrian signal at Cole/Camas Street.
Cole Road is a busy arterial. More than 20,500 vehicles drive from the interstate to Franklin Road on an average day, ACHD counts show. Nine houses on the east side of Cole, north of Ashland Drive, were removed in anticipation of the widening project.
The contractor for the Cole Road construction project is Central Paving Co.
