Spring-like temperatures and blooming daffodils in Boise, but far from record warm January

The high temperature in Boise hit 48 degrees Friday afternoon — about 11 degrees above normal, according to the National Weather Service.
December was slightly warmer than normal, and January is following suit with sunny, spring-like weather.
“It’s been warmer than normal but not an astronomical amount,” said Tim Barker, science and operations officer at the National Weather Service in Boise.
But Boise is pretty far behind on snow this winter. Between Oct. 1 and Jan. 11, we average about 11.7 inches of snow. This season we’ve had just 5 inches.
Barker thinks the contrast with the winter of 2016-17, dubbed Snowpocalypse, may be part of why this winter feels unusual to many. We had a record 15 inches of snow on the ground on Jan. 5, 2017.
The winter of 2016-17 was the 10th snowiest on record, with 39.1 inches falling on Boise. After the spring thaw, there was 100 days of Boise River flooding.
This winter daffodils are popping up in January, according to a Boise gardener who shared photos on Twitter. The average temperature for the first 11 days of the year is 33.8; that’s not even close to the record of 41, for the whole month of January 1953.
Weather Service forecasters say inversion conditions, when cold air is trapped below warm air aloft, could knock down temperatures this weekend. Low-cloud stratus drifting in from the east could strengthen inversion conditions. A storm coming out of the southwest could mix things up and bring some rain.
The Boise Basin snowpack is about 69 percent of average, KIVI-Channel 6 reported Friday.
Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area has had plenty of snow for skiers, with a base of 35 inches on Friday. Temperatures were above freezing on the mountain Friday; it was 35 degrees at 5:45 p.m., according to Bogus Basin’s online snow report.
The City of Boise on Friday reminded residents to stay off muddy trails this weekend, as that damages them. A rule of thumb: If you are leaving prints, the trail is too wet.
December and January are the two coldest months of the year in Boise, with monthly average temperatures of 31.6 and 29.7, respectively. The average monthly temperature in February is 35.5.
