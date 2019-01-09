Meridian woman charged in Boise Bench package thefts, other crimes

Investigators with three different Treasure Valley law enforcement agencies, including Boise, Meridian and Ada County, have made some headway in solving a series of package and mail thefts over the past several weeks, according to a press release Wednesday from Boise police.
Jennifer Nicole Hays, a 35-year-old Meridian woman, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of being involved in the crime spree.
Hays is facing numerous charges, including three counts of felony burglary, felony grand theft, felony possession of a controlled substance, felony grand theft of check or order for payment from bank account, misdemeanor theft by receiving, misdemeanor possession of burglary tools, misdemeanor petit theft, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor failure to appear, according to the Ada County Jail log online.
Hays was taken into custody following a traffic stop near West McMillan Road and North Ten Mile Road. A police dog “alerted” on her vehicle, and police said they found drug paraphernalia in a search. Also found in the vehicle: two large sets of bolt cutters and other unspecified evidence that police believe link Hays to recent burglaries.
Boise police said in the release that on Dec. 19 they began investigating delivery boxes discarded at a Boise business. They determined that the boxes had been stolen from numerous homes on the Boise Bench. They obtained security video of the suspects who dumped the boxes and identified Hays as one of those involved.
