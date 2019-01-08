Idaho

Bank robbery leads to lockdown of Boise school; suspect in custody

By Katy Moeller and

Michael Katz

January 08, 2019

A bank on West State Street was robbed Tuesday afternoon, leading to a lockdown at nearby Lowell Elementary School.

The robbery occurred at a US Bank in an Albertsons parking lot in the 1600 block of West State Street. The suspect, who did not brandish a weapon during the robbery, presented a note that demanded money; he then fled on foot with an unknown amount of money, the Boise Police department said in a release.

Police later located the suspect, who is now in police custody, at North 32nd Street and State Street.

The lockdown at Lowell Elementary has been lifted, police said.

