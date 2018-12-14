Head of Idaho Juvenile Corrections steps down

Sharon Harrigfeld is no longer director of Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections.

“I am retiring effective today. Monty Prow has been named as the interim director,” she told the Statesman via email Friday. She said she was in meetings all day and could not be available for an interview.

Harrigfeld, 63, was appointed director of Juvenile Corrections by Gov. Butch Otter in 2009.

Gov.-elect Brad Little, who takes the helm next month, will appoint a new director.

“She’s done an outstanding job,” said former longtime state Sen. Denton Darrington, who is chairman of the Board of Juvenile Corrections, an advisory board to the department.

He praised her for being available around the clock, putting a priority on staff training and remaining “level-headed” during challenges.

During her tenure as director, the department was hit with several lawsuits from about a dozen children who said they were sexually abused by staff at the detention center in Nampa.

“Everything that she did in regard to that was handled very professionally,” Darrington said.

Prow, a 45-year-old Idaho native who lives in Boise, has been with the department for 17 years. The past five years, he has worked as quality improvement director; previously, he did research and projects.

“It’s sad to lose such a legacy in the state,” Prow said of Harrigfeld’s departure. “I think all of us are sad to see her go but happy for her next steps.”

Prow said the staff at Juvenile Corrections remains committed to working with children and families to help them be successful.

The Department of Juvenile Corrections has 415 employees at three facilities around the state. There are currently 265 children in custody who may range in age from 10 to 21 (though they rarely have children under 11).

Prow declined to say whether he is being considered as a permanent replacement for Harrigfeld.