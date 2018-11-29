Man accused of assault spree tackled by bystanders at Idaho WinCo

An enraged man accused of assaulting multiple people at multiple locations was finally stopped at Winco after two bystanders were able to tackle and hold the man down until police arrived, EastIdahoNews.com reported.
Police say the incidents started at the 400 block of Tendoy Drive in Idaho Falls around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Police said a man had been walking down the street, breaking windows of homes and vehicles, and attacking people.
Police arrived to the area and found two victims that needed medical attention. Idaho Falls EMS responded and transported one victim to the hospital, where they are currently seeking medical attention. The second victim refused treatment and transport, according to a news release.
People then began calling police to report the man was now at at Winco at First and Woodruff, acting violent and causing a disturbance. Police arrived and with the help of the private citizens, arrested Dustin D. Williams, 24, of Idaho Falls.
One additional person was found who required medical treatment at the store. They sought treatment from a private medical provider, according to a news release.
Williams had to be carried by his feet and arms to the police vehicle during the arrest, however, he was able to overcome his restraints and continued to be combative. He damaged two different police vehicles during his transport to EIRMC medical clearance prior to being jailed, said police.
He was jailed on the following charges: two counts of aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, malicious injury to private property, resisting and obstructing an officer, petty theft, battery and two counts of damaging a jail.
Williams is now in the Bonneville County Jail. Police suspect the man may have been under chemical influence during the incidents.
