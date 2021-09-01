Sports wagering is now legal in Washington — here’s where you can place your bets

Tribal gaming leaders from across the Northwest gathered for the annual Northwest Indian Gaming Conference and Expo Tuesday, Aug. 31, at the Squaxin Island Tribe’s Little Creek Casino Resort in Shelton, Wash. Sports wagering, COVID safety and the future of entertainment gaming and entertainment post-pandemic were on the agenda for the three-day conference that began Monday, Aug. 30. McClatchy

Sports wagering is now legal in Washington state and will soon be available exclusively at nine Tribes’ casinos.

Fifteen Tribes submitted amendments to include sports wagering in their gaming compacts that were approved by the Washington State Gambling Commission in June and were later signed by Gov. Inslee in July. The Tribes then submitted their compacts to the Department of the Interior, which published nine of the amendments into the Federal Register Wednesday, Sept. 1.

The amendments go into effect the same day, officially signaling that sports betting is legal in the state for the first time.

Here’s where sports wagering will soon be available in Washington state:

▪ The Cowlitz Tribe’s Ilani Casino Resort in Ridgefield.

▪ Lummi Nation’s Silver Reef Casino in Ferndale.

▪ The Puyallup Tribe of Indians’ Emerald Queen Hotel in Tacoma.

▪ The Suquamish Tribe’s Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort in Suquamish.

▪ The Stillaguamish Tribe’s Angel of the Winds Casino in Arlington.

▪ The Squaxin Island Tribe’s Little Creek Casino and Resort in Shelton.

▪ The Spokane Tribe’s Spokane Tribe Casino in Airway Heights.

▪ The Snoqualmie Indian Tribe’s Snoqualmie Casino in Snoqualmie.

▪ The Tulalip Tribes’ Tulalip Resort Casino in Tulalip.

The Snoqualmie Casino — the closest Tribal casino to Seattle — has been gearing up to take the first sports bet, CEO and President Stanford Le said in an interview with McClatchy last week, before the compacts were published. Le said the casino will begin bringing in equipment and training employees once the compacts are approved and licenses are issued.

“A lot of hard work went into protecting the consumers, the casinos and the game integrity itself... by the Washington State Gaming Commission, Snoqualmie Gaming Commission and employees. We want to make sure it’s a good experience and gaming is fun and safe,” Le said.

The license for the casino’s provider, International Game Technology, has been approved by the Washington State Gambling Commission, which began the process of issuing licenses Monday, Aug. 30. The casino has yet to publish when sports wagering will begin, but plans to build a Sportsbook and a “sports betting 101” page have been available on its website for some time.

Though the date for when bets can begin is not yet released, Le promised the Sportsbook will open in style.

It is unclear when the additional six Tribes — the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe, Kalispel Tribe of Indians, Muckleshoot Indian Tribe, Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe and Swinomish Indian Tribal Community — whose compacts were also signed by Gov. Inslee July 6, will be entered into the register. The Skokomish Indian Tribe also submitted a sports wagering compact shortly after the first 15 Tribes, which was approved by the Commission.

