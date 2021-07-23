Best of both worlds: Beach house with mountain views lists for $1.7M in Washington

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

It stands out along the shoreline of Puget Sound in Seattle, Washington thanks to its unique exterior style, and this three-bedroom, two-bathroom beach house is just as fabulous inside as it is on the outside.

Deck Screen grab from Realtor.com

And for $1.725 million, you can wake up to breathtaking views of both the ocean and the mountains as you take in your morning coffee.

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Chic, level-entry Waterfront Beach House with soaring ceilings and expansive views of Puget Sound and the Olympic mountain range,” the listing says. “Enjoy an open floor plan with walls of South and West facing windows, floor to ceiling wood burning fireplace and open dining/kitchen eating areas.”

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

The home, which is almost a century old, offers a distinctive experience, according to the Seattle P-I.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

This is mainly because of the stunning sea life that live right in the backyard.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Beach living means the opportunity to view a variety of sea life,” listing agent Nick Pallis told the Seattle P-I. “In fact, the current homeowner speaks often of one eagle in particular that seems to like hanging out in front of the property. And interestingly enough, at one of our first buyer showings the showing broker was greeted by a giant sea lion lounging about in front of the home’s bulkhead.”

Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

Puget Sound is the “second largest estuary” in the country and is known for its wide variety of wildlife including hundreds of species of sea birds, shorebird, and more, the National Wildlife Federation said. Mammals found in Puget Sound include orcas, sea lions, sea otters, gray and humpback whales and even harbor seals.

Beach Screen grab from Realtor.com

The home sale is currently pending.