Woman test-driving car kidnaps salesman while he’s talking to 911, Washington cops say

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

When a salesman tried to end a Washington woman’s test-drive Saturday, she pulled onto a highway and told him “hope you’re ready to die today,” The Spokesman-Review reports.

Kasandra Ayala, 32, had dropped off an 8-year-old girl before taking off in the 2016 Kia Optima in Spokane, then later dropped off a male passenger who told her, “Babe, I don’t want any part of this,” KREM reported.

A Dave Smith Nissan dealership employee in the car for the test ride called 911 about 2 p.m. after Ayala refused to let him out, KXLY reported.

She told the salesman they were “going to Walla Walla,” The Spokesman-Review reported.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“The employee stayed on the phone with police and continued to update the location of the car,” Spokane police wrote in a statement. Ayala told the man she knew he was on the phone with police but refused to pull over.

Ayala led police on a low-speed chase until they tried to block her escape from a parking lot, then sped up but turned down a dead-end street, police wrote.

When officers tried a second time to block her in, Ayala rammed past three patrol cars, police wrote. A police sergeant crashed into the Kia with his vehicle, ending the pursuit.

An officer and Ayala, who faces charges of kidnapping, taking a motor vehicle without permission, and several counts of assault, were slightly injured, police wrote. Four police vehicles and the Kia were damaged.

Police say Ayala admitted using methamphetamine and said “her occupation is to cleanse the world of demons by collecting them in her body,” KREM reported.