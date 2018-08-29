Pilot survives powered parachute crash into Yakima River

Bill Nelson, 66, of Prosser explains how he crashed his powered parachute into the Yakima River near Prosser. He escaped the incident without injury.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Idaho Statesman App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service