‘Almost like a bomb going off.’ Why shallow quakes like Haiti’s are more destructive

The earthquake that struck Haiti on Saturday originated about 6 miles below the Earth’s surface and seismologists say such shallow quakes tend to be more destructive.

“Those seismic waves reach the surface very quickly, and it can be more abrupt, almost like a bomb going off,” meteorologist Melissa Newark of WXIA said.

The 7.2-magnitude quake about 75 miles west of the capital of Port-au-Prince has caused severe damage and killed more than 200 people, with hundreds more injured or missing as of Saturday afternoon, authorities say.

Reports and photos show numerous buildings, including churches and hotels, have collapsed while rescuers try to save people from the rubble.

A 2010 quake that rocked Port-au-Prince, killing more than 300,000, also was very shallow, striking about 8 miles below ground, Brittanica reported.

Earthquakes can take place anywhere up to about 435 miles below the surface, the U.S. Geological Survey says. They occur when tectonic plates rubbing together on faults slip, releasing a sudden burst of energy.

Shallow earthquakes originate within about 40 miles of the surface, with the shaking tending to increase the closer a quake strikes to the surface, the USGS said.

Shaking from quakes drops off with distance, so less seismic energy from extremely shallow earthquakes is lost on its way up, according to The Associated Press.

Shallow quake can feel like ‘“a bomb directly under a city,” Susan Hough, a USGS seismologist, told AP. Deeper quakes can be more widely felt but tend to do less damage.

Haiti, which lies at the border between the Caribbean and North American tectonic plates, has repeatedly been rocked by major earthquakes throughout history.

The southwest region is particularly vulnerable to quakes because most buildings are built out of mud or adobe blocks, the USGS said.