‘I’m hating it.’ Twitter is aghast by new Spam and Oreo burger at McDonald’s in China

McDonald’s is reportedly releasing a burger made with Spam and Oreo cookies in China. A photo appears on the homepage of the McDonald’s China website.
McDonald’s is reportedly releasing a burger made with Spam and Oreo cookies in China. A photo appears on the homepage of the McDonald’s China website. Screengrab: Daniel Ahmad Twitter

McDonald’s China is reportedly releasing a new burger made with Spam and Oreo cookies — and the internet has a lot to say.

News of the burger initially broke on the Chinese social media site Weibo before video game analyst Daniel Ahmad shared the news on Twitter Friday.

“Look, I saw this so you have to see it too,” he wrote. “Sorry, that’s how it works.”

At least one reporter and one editor at McClatchy News are convinced this is a hoax, but alas it appears that such a creation is legit.

A flier for the burger is posted to the homepage of the McDonald’s China website. The image shows two slices of Spam topped with crumbles of Oreo-like cookies and a white sauce which some suspect is mayonnaise.

The flier lists the price as ¥13.14, or about $2.

The burger is available starting Monday, but only for a limited time — McDonald’s is only producing 400,000 of them, Delish reported.

Gaming site Kotaku pointed out that it’s unclear if the cookies are Oreo brand or a generic version of the treat.

Either way, many on social media weren’t sold on the mashup.

Others, however, were more receptive to the unique dish.

Dawson White
Dawson covers goings-on across the central region, from breaking to bizarre. She has an MSt from the University of Cambridge and lives in Kansas City.
