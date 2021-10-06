Pregnant woman dies after she’s found in car riddled with bullets, Georgia cops say

Deputies say they are investigating a homicide after a woman was found unresponsive along a Georgia road. The Wichita Eagle

A pregnant woman found unresponsive in a bullet-riddled car has died, Georgia officials said.

Akeila Ware, 29, was rushed to a hospital, where officials on Tuesday discovered her unborn baby had also died, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

Now, deputies say they’re seeking clues as they investigate what they’re calling a homicide.

First responders were called just before 1 p.m. Tuesday to the scene of a single-car crash, where they found the pregnant driver and “noticed what appeared to be multiple bullet holes in the side of the car,” officials said. The scene was on state Highway 18 near East Drummond Road, roughly 75 miles southwest of Atlanta.

“Once the victim was extricated from the vehicle she was transported to a Columbus area hospital in critical condition,” deputies said.

The Idaho Way newsletter A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The sheriff’s office in a news release didn’t say whether Ware — who lived in LaGrange — was shot or if she died due to crash-related injuries.

“It appears a second vehicle was involved in the crime and the shooting possibly occurred near the intersection of Highway 18 and Whitesville Road,” officials said. “The second vehicle is believed to be a silver Nissan car with possible front end damage.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000 or the sheriff’s office at 706-883-1616.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety — which is reportedly investigating the crash — didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for additional information on Wednesday afternoon. Requests to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office also went unanswered.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER