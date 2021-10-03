Ax-wielding man shot with beanbags as he approached group of people, Georgia cops say

Police officers in Georgia shot an ax-wielding man with beanbags as he neared people at a car dealership Saturday, they say.

The man was suspected of stealing an ax and a hatchet from a store on Cobb Parkway in Marietta on Saturday afternoon, according to the Marietta Police Department. When officers confronted the suspect, police said he ignored them and kept walking away.

He then changed his grip on the ax and hatchet “like he was going to use them to attack,” police said.

The man kept walking toward a nearby car dealership and was “getting close to multiple people” who were looking at cars as he continued ignoring officers who were telling him to drop the ax and hatchet, according to police.

Officers then fired “multiple less-lethal beanbag shotgun rounds” until he dropped them.

He was then put in handcuffs “without further incident” and was treated at a local hospital “for the beanbag strikes.”

Police said he is “facing charges of shoplifting, obstruction, reckless conduct, and pedestrian in the roadway.”

Marietta is about 20 miles from Atlanta.

