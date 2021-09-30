A family vanished weeks ago while camping at a popular Arizona lake, police say

A couple and their 17-year-old son were reported missing after they never returned from a camping trip at Katherine Landing on Lake Mohave, Arizona cops said. Kingman Police Department

A family left for a week-long camping trip and hasn’t been seen in weeks, Arizona police said.

Erika Irene Allison, 36, and Joshua Robert Martinez, 30, planned to take their 17-year-old son, Psymon J. Kelly, camping for seven to 10 days starting Sept. 11, the Kingman Police Department said.

They took two dogs with them, their miniature pinscher chihuahua mix and a large male dog, police said. The family and the dogs haven’t been seen since, according to police.

They were planning to stay at Katherine Landing, a popular campground, picnic and hiking area run by the National Park Service on Lake Mohave.

After two weeks of waiting, family members contacted the National Park Service to look into their whereabouts. Park rangers searched the area for the family or their car, but they made no contact.

Family members also tried looking for their missing loved ones in several areas across the region, including along the Colorado River and in Princess Cove.

Martinez’s mother reported her son and his family missing on Monday after she hadn’t seen or heard from them, the Kingman Police Department said.

“Anyone who has seen Erika Allison, Joshua Martinez, Psymon Kelly, their vehicle or has information of their whereabouts is urged to contact the Kingman Police Department by calling 928-753-2191,” police said.

The family was last seen leaving a home in a 2005 Toyota Corolla with an Arizona wheelchair license plate, officials said. It had a king-sized foam mattress strapped to the roof.

