Nearly a million fans followed Dolly Parton when she joined TikTok. But it wasn’t her

Dolly Parton arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards in 2019. A TikTok account purporting to be Parton’s racked up more than 680,000 followers before being removed as a fake. Associated Press file

A video greeting from Dolly Parton to celebrate the country icon joining TikTok had been seen by more than 1 million ecstatic fans Sunday before the app abruptly pulled it.

The reason? Parton didn’t post it.

A spokesman for Parton confirmed Tuesday to “Today” that an impostor doctored a video from the singer’s Instagram to create a fake account.

“We do not allow accounts that pose as another person or entity in a deceptive manner,” a TikTok spokesperson told Fox News.

The video on the @itsdollyparton account showed Parton saying, “Woohoo! Well hello, I guess I’m on TikTok!” She later assured fans “everything’s gonna be OK,” Today reported.

Parton does not have a TikTok account.

The account had more than 680,000 fans before being removed, People reported.

The deletion angered fans who had been duped by the sham account.

“The number of trolls I’ve (and other creators) have reported on Tiktok and somehow they choose to ban the pride of America, Dolly Parton,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

“tiktok banned dolly parton now we riot,” read another Twitter post.

“who do i have to speak to to get dolly parton unbanned from tiktok?” another fan wrote on Twitter.