One child dies and another hurt after woman throws them off bridge, Louisiana cops say

A woman is in police custody after two children were thrown off a bridge into a Louisiana lake on Friday, according to law enforcement and local news outlets.

At least one of the children is dead.

The incident occurred near Cross Lake Bridge, which spans Interstate 220 in Shreveport, less than 10 miles from the Texas border. Shreveport Police Marine Patrol Officers received a report about a child floating in the lake near the bridge at 10:52 a.m., police spokesperson Sgt. Angie Willhite told reporters during a news conference.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene. A second child was pulled from the water a short time later and taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with life-threatening injuries, Willhite said.

According to KSLA, police initially believed a third child was also in the water. But Willhite said the child was later found safe “elsewhere.”

Police arrested a woman in her mid-30s at the Texas state line around 2:30 p.m. , KTBS reported.

“Unfortunately there’s no happy ending to this, but we do have the suspect in custody,” Willhite told reporters.

Police wouldn’t confirm the children’s genders, ages or their relationship to the woman but said she was driving a gray Dodge Caravan with Texas tags, KTAL reported.

“I can tell you that there was a close enough connection that the detectives do not feel it was a random act of violence,” Willhite said.

Investigators were still working to determine whether the children were thrown from the Cross Lake Bridge or a lower bridge at South Lakeshore.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen something or if they have any other information to call the department at 318-673-7300 or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.