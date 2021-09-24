8-year-old getting off school bus hit by pickup — and driver flees, Virginia cops say

A child was seriously hurt after a pickup truck ran into him in Virginia, officials said. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A boy was getting off a school bus when a driver ran into him — and left the scene, Virginia officials said.

The 8-year-old was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after the crash in Henry County, along the North Carolina border, according to Virginia State Police.

Now, officials say they are searching for the driver of the pickup truck that hit the child on Thursday afternoon. The vehicle is described as a white Toyota with damaged headlights.

“Investigators are downloading video from the bus to help identify the Toyota,” state officials said in a news release.

The child got off a Henry County Public Schools bus at about 3:20 p.m. Thursday when a pickup truck struck him and “immediately” drove away, state officials said in a Twitter post.

The crash was reported along Route 57, in the Martinsville area and roughly 50 miles south of Roanoke. Part of the road was closed after the incident but later reopened to traffic.

The investigation was ongoing as of Friday morning, and anyone with information about the case is asked to call 800-542-5959, officials said.

