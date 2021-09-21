Nurse assistant stole identities of patients to buy cars, wigs, Arizona police say

A 24-year-old certified nurse assistant stole the identities of at least seven patients at Arizona care facilities to buy everything from wigs to new cars, police said.

Sierra Johnson of Tempe was arrested last week and faces charges including theft, fraud, forgery, and computer tampering, KPNX reported.

In one purchase, she gave an auto dealership an “aged” version of a photo of herself to match the age on the stolen identification, police told the station.

“From leasing an apartment to buying a car, it’s pretty shocking,” Tempe Police Sgt. Hector Encinas told KSAZ.

Johnson used the stolen identities to buy a Chrysler 300 for $18,990 and lease an apartment in Tempe, KNXV reported. She tried to buy a 2018 Infiniti Q50 but the deal didn’t go through.

The Idaho Way newsletter A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Johnson also spent $2,600 on wigs and $950 on furniture, KPNX reported.

The thefts between October 2020 and March 2021 totaled $31,000, KSAZ reported. Johnson worked at care facilities in Mesa, Phoenix, and Goodyear.

Police say there may be more victims.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER