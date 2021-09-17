‘Off-the-grid’ cabin, yurt on 5 acres list in Montana for $1.6 million. Take a look

Exterior yurt Screen grab from Realtor

Looking for a place where you can disappear into five acres of pure beauty out in the landscape of Montana? Well, you can with this stunning property on the real estate market in Whitefish for $1.59 million.

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

While the views are massive, a new owner wouldn’t have to mind going small.

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

The property, which was featured on HGTV, the Discovery Channel and DIY network, comes with a small one-bedroom, one-bathroom cabin and a yurt, the listing on Realtor says.

Yurt interior Screen grab from Realtor

“With off-the-grid living in mind, the property features a reclaimed materials 400-plus-sf cabin as well as a 30’ Shelter Designs Yurt each with composting toilet, kitchen, and run completely on solar,” the listing describes. “Potential build site near the yurt with quite possibly the best views on the acreage. Solitude, yet only minutes from Downtown Whitefish, Whitefish Lake Golf Course and the Whitefish trail system.”

Yurt bedroom Screen grab from Realtor

The home was featured on Season 3 of DIY network’s “Building Off the Grid”.

Cabin exterior Screen grab from Realtor

Along with the spectacular views, the cabin comes with a few clever features like a large deck large enough for a wood-fire hot tub.

The current owners are Sean Busby, pro snowboarder, and his wife Mollie, Realtor reports.

Cabin interior Screen grab from Realtor