National

‘Soft-spoken’ cop dies of COVID less than year after joining Texas police department

Georgetown, Texas, Police Department officer Michelle Gattey, 44, died of COVID-19 less than a year after joining the force. She was a U.S. Air Force veteran. Photo from Georgetown Police Department.
A Texas police officer remembered for her “soft-spoken manner” died Thursday of COVID-19, officials said.

Georgetown Police Department officer Michelle Gattey, 44, joined the force less than a year ago after serving 23 years in the U.S. Air Force, officials said. She died Thursday after a “courageous battle” with the coronavirus.

“Officer Gattey will be remembered for her wonderful smile, her soft-spoken manner, and her commitment to our country and our community,” the Georgetown Police Department said in a Facebook post. “She truly exemplified what it means to have a servant heart.”

Gattey was an intern within the police department before deciding to become an officer. She attended a police academy late last year and became a police officer in January. Just before her death, Gattey was preparing to be a victim’s service coordinator for the department.

“Her family, her friends, and all of us will miss her more than words can describe,” the police department said.

Georgetown is a city of about 71,000 people just north of Austin.

Chacour Koop
Chacour Koop is a Real-Time reporter based in Kansas City. Previously, he reported for the Associated Press, Galveston County Daily News and Daily Herald in Chicago.
