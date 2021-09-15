National

2-year-old found at her baby brother’s side along Rio Grande in Texas, officials say

The U.S. Border Patrol found two children abandoned along the Rio Grande at the Texas-Mexico border. Photo from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
The U.S. Border Patrol found two children abandoned along the Rio Grande at the Texas-Mexico border. Photo from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Two children were found abandoned along the Mexico border in Texas and a note was left with them, officials said.

U.S. Border Patrol agents on the Rio Grande spotted an “unusual color” along the riverbank Tuesday and discovered the children, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

A note left under a baby carrier revealed the children are siblings from Honduras, officials said. The 2-year-old girl, dressed in bright pink and yellow, had stayed by her baby brother’s side, a photo shows.

Border Patrol agents searched the nearby area and didn’t find anyone else.

In early August, the number of unaccompanied migrant children taken into Customs and Border Protection custody reached a single-day high of 834, according to U.S. News and World Report. The Biden administration began releasing the figure in late March, the news outlet reported.

The Idaho Way newsletter

A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read Next

Read Next
Chacour Koop
Chacour Koop is a Real-Time reporter based in Kansas City. Previously, he reported for the Associated Press, Galveston County Daily News and Daily Herald in Chicago.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service