‘Wheel of Death’ fall injures Florida acrobat at oyster festival, Connecticut cops say

“Captain Murcia” on the “Wheel of Death” at an earlier show. Walter Murcia fell from the wheel while performing at the Norwalk Oyster Festival, police say. Screengrab, Pirates of the Colombian Caribbean High Wire Thrill Show on Facebook

A 30-foot fall from a “Wheel of Death” left an acrobat from Florida in critical condition, police say, though he’s expected to be OK.

Walter Murcia, from East Bradenton, was performing at Connecticut’s Norwalk Oyster Festival as part of “The Pirates of the Colombian Caribbean Aerial High Wire Thrill Show” on Saturday afternoon, police said, according to the Norwalk Hour.

During the show, he stood on top of the moving metal wheel and lost his balance before plunging from the top all the way to the ground, a video posted to Reddit shows. The audience can be heard gasping in shock.

Police say he fell from about 25 to 30 feet, News12 reported, and was taken to Norwalk Hospital in critical condition.

Murcia’s fall resulted in several injuries, including a broken leg, Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling said, according to the Connecticut Post.

“This is a professional performer that travels around the world doing what they do,” said Mike Reilly, president of the Norwalk Seaport Association, according to the Hour. “In that business, things happen.”

The show is put on by Sensational Murcia Productions, according to its website, and includes the “world famous High Wire act and the legendary Wheel of Death act.”

The 35-foot Wheel of Death is described as the only one of its kind, and it allows for performers to walk, run and balance on the metal apparatus.

“It’s unfortunate that a performer was injured, and we wish them a speedy and full recovery,” city spokesperson Josh Morgan said, according to the Hour.

