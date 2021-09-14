Fake Walmart manager tricks 71-year-old shopper into giving him $15K, Oklahoma cops say

Oklahoma City Police are seeking tips after they say a pair of thieves preyed on a 71-year-old woman customer shopping at Walmart and stole $15,000 from her. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two people — one pretending to be a store manager — tricked a customer at an Oklahoma Walmart into giving up $15,000, police said.

In what police are calling an “obviously well-rehearsed scam,” the unidentified pair convinced a 71-year-old woman to withdraw the $15,000 from her bank account, according to a Tuesday news release from the Oklahoma City Police Department. The man who faked being a Walmart manager was dressed in business attire, complete with a blue tie and face mask, as captured in surveillance footage.

Once the shopper withdrew the money, police said “the pair fled with her money and were never seen again.”

Police hope the public can help identify the man and woman from the Walmart near I-40 and MacArthur Boulevard.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling 405-235-7300 or at www.okccrimetips.com, referencing case 21-66063G. Tipsters may receive a cash reward up to $1,000, police said.

“Guys, we can’t say this enough! If something seems fishy or too good to be true, it almost always is,” police said. “Never hesitate to walk away and call us. That’s what we’re here for 24/7/365.”

In the 2020 Elder Fraud Report, the FBI reported 105,301 victims over 60 lost more than $966,062,236 to fraud.

“Seniors are often targeted because they tend to be trusting and polite,” the FBI says. “They also usually have financial savings, own a home, and have good credit — all of which make them attractive to scammers.”

