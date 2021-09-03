Invasive snakehead caught in a Massachusetts reservoir. Kill these fish, officials say

An invasive northern snakehead was reeled in by a Massachusetts angler. Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife

An exotic yet invasive snakehead was recently reeled in by a Massachusetts angler, and wildlife officials say others who catch this fish need to kill it.

“Anyone who captures a fish that can be confidently identified as a snakehead should keep the fish, kill it, and report it to MassWildlife,” the state’s Division of Fisheries and Wildlife said in a Thursday news release.

Snakehead fish can be “voracious predators” and compete with native species for food and habitat throughout their entire lifespan, the United States Geological Survey says.

“Should snakeheads become established in North American ecosystems, their predatory behavior could also drastically disrupt food webs and ecological conditions, thus forever changing native aquatic systems by modifying the array of native species,” USGS says.

Because the invasive fish breathes air, USGS says it can live for a long time as a fish out of water. So, if you come across the northern snakehead, “kill the fish by freezing it or putting it on ice for an extended length of time.”

The most recent snakehead captured in the state occurred on Aug. 27, officials said.

Mike Powell reeled in the snakehead while fishing in Reservoir Pond in Canton, WCVB reported.

“I didn’t know how to fight it because this thing was jumping left right left right,” he said, according to the local TV station. “Let’s be honest, I’m out here chasing big bass. To catch that when I’m not looking for it, I mean I was wearing one of these things that tells you your heart rate, thing was going through the roof.”

Wildlife experts say the fish was likely released by a pet owner when the snakehead became too large for its aquarium, the release states. Owning and releasing snakeheads is illegal in Massachusetts.

Powell’s catch is the fifth confirmed snakehead in the state since 2002, and all five were adults, meaning there’s no evidence the fish have been reproducing in wild waters.

“While we are fortunate that snakeheads have not taken hold here in Massachusetts, this recent discovery highlights the need to focus on monitoring, education, and enforcement efforts to prevent the introductions of exotic species,” said Todd Richards, MassWildlife Assistant Director of Fisheries.

Northern snakeheads are native to parts of China, Russia and Korea, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and were sold in U.S. pet shops and fish markets “before their threat was fully appreciated.”

In 2002, the department banned importing and transporting northern snakeheads without a department-issued permit.

If you’re in Massachusetts when you suspect you caught a snakehead, MassWildlife requests you send them photos for identification.

“As the name implies, the scaled head of the fish looks like a snake and includes a large mouth with sharp teeth and protruding lower jaws,” FWS says.

MassWildlife can be reached at mass.wildlife@mass.gov or 508-389-6300 for identification and for reporting invasive snakeheads.

“Under no circumstance should a suspected snakehead be transported to another location until identification is confirmed,” the wildlife division said.