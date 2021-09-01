Falling elevator crushes college athlete inside apartment building, GA officials say

A college athlete was crushed to death by a falling elevator at an apartment building in northeast Atlanta, according to multiple outlets.

Fire and rescue crews responded to reports of an elevator incident at 444 Highland Ave. around 3 p.m. Tuesday, WSB-TV reported, citing the the Atlanta Fire Department. There, crews found a man in his early 20’s pinned in the elevator shaft.

McClatchy News reached out to the Atlanta Fire Department on Wednesday and is awaiting a response.

Officials said the car “collapsed” while the man was on it, trapping him between the second and third floors, according to WXIA. It took crews nearly an hour to extricate him, and officials said his pulse was faint.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he suffered cardiac arrest and died, the news station reported, citing fire officials. No other injuries were reported.

The Idaho Way newsletter A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Leadership at the Champion Prep Academy confirmed the man was one of their students, according to WGCL. The academy, which describes itself as a “rigorous post-graduate academic-athletic program” bridging the gap for student-athletes working toward a college degree, said the student’s family would fly in from Missouri.

At least two other players boarded the elevator with the victim Tuesday when it began “free falling,” a witness told WGCL. They were able to make it off safely, but the other player did not.

“I ain’t even got the words,” one of the student’s teammates told WGCL. “His feet were moving at first. Then it stopped. He went unconscious.”

The identity of the victim hasn’t been released.

An official with the Georgia insurance commissioner’s office told WXIA that the apartment building, which is a mixed-use property, only has one elevator — that was due for an inspection in August 2020. It’s unclear who owns or is in charge of managing the building.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The elevator will remain closed, fire officials said, until an inspector can determine the cause of Tuesday’s incident, WSB-TV reported.