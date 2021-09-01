National

This lakeside estate is the most expensive home for sale in Washington. Look inside

The exterior of the $28 million home in Hunts Point, Washington.


Every now and then, a home graces the real estate market that’s a work of art rather than a mere dwelling place. This chic lakeside estate listed for a whopping $28 million in Hunts Point, Washington, falls into the former category and happens to be the most expensive home up for sale in the Evergreen State.




Built in 2016, this four-bedroom, four-bathroom masterpiece is 4,376 square feet of pure sophistication and offers up plentiful views of the Seattle skyline along with Lake Washington and the Olympic Mountains.




According to Realtor.com, the neighborhood has some top-notch celebrities, including former Microsoft executive Steve Ballmer.




The estate comes complete with “modern conveniences and amenities of luxury new construction, including an epicurean kitchen, a remarkable primary suite and exceptional style throughout,” the listing says.




Inside are features galore, including a double-height foyer, kitchen with wood flooring and marble countertops, butler’s pantry, media room, and a primary suite with a fireplace, sitting area and a double-vanity bathroom.



Included on the property is an infinity pool and spa, boat dock and a rooftop deck.




The listing is held by Tere Foster of Compass.




