Marine’s stoic reaction to lightning at White House caught on video. ‘Barely flinched’

U.S. Marines have a reputation for being tough as nails, and a bit of that stoic composure was on display this week when a bolt of lightning struck near the White House.

Video recorded by C-SPAN shows the Marine on guard duty did flinch, but otherwise kept his composure during the flash and boom.

He didn’t duck or run, and his white glove hands stayed clasped at his waistline.

Seconds later, the Marine calmly opens the door and steps inside — a move weather experts say is smart during thunderstorms.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, and the unidentified Marine was back at his post within minutes, WUSA reported.

The video has been shared thousands of times on Twitter and Facebook, and gotten nearly as many comments.

Some commenters pointed out thunder can be a trigger for combat veterans with post traumatic stress syndrome — which they said might explain his retreat indoors.

However, others noted the Marine showed incredible grit in not running for cover.

“This man handled a close lightning strike in the most professional and responsible way possible and that is what makes this video so cool,” JackieFournier tweeted.

“That sounded awfully close. Love how he maintained his composure and protocol as he entered the building. Attention to detail right there,” Donna Cordova wrote.

“Most people hit the deck reflexively. This guy barely flinched,” Sue Anne tweeted.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says “no place outside is safe when a thunderstorm is in the area.” Lightning strikes can reach 50,000 degrees, it reports.

