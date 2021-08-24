National

This NC home has a mill - and ‘disembodied heads.’ Zillow Gone Wild can’t get enough

Exterior
Exterior Screen grab from Zillow

There are some houses on the real estate market that tend to draw the eye — sometimes in a good way, sometimes in a bad way, and sometimes in a quizzical manner.

Take this easy-on-the-eyes beauty of a mill house that landed on the market in Clemmons, North Carolina, for $1,990,000and left fans of “Zillow Gone Wild” puzzled.

IMG_0050.jpg
Exterior Screen grab from Zillow

But it’s not the striking exterior that’s turning heads – but rather the odd interior.

IMG_0049.jpg
Exterior Screen grab from Zillow
“This one-of-a-kind Mill House contains a rich history in the Clemmons area. Originally part of the Robert E. Lasater Estate, this magnificent structure contains a fully operational mill,” the listing on Zillow says. “Numerous unique items from around the world adorn the residence including a lavish free standing Terrazzo stair case.”

IMG_0051.jpg
Exterior Screen grab from Zillow

Sill, the staircase isn’t what’s caught the eye of popular Facebook page “Zillow Gone Wild” — it’s the sheer absurdity of what’s on a wall inside the 3 bedroom, 4 bathroom estate: Heads.

IMG_0030.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

Lots of — fake — heads

IMG_0029.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“Well, at first glance, it’s very pretty externally,” one fan said. “Internally, the modern doesn’t really work with the old mill outside - and yeah, the wall o’ heads is rather terrifying.”

IMG_0031.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“The house is cool but I’m a little freaked out by the heads,” another said.

IMG_0035.jpg
Kitchen Screen grab from Zillow

“Go to the Zillow listing,” another directed. “They have head chairs outside. They like heads, for some odd reason.”

IMG_0037.jpg
Bedroom Screen grab from Zillow

“The house / land is kind of amazing but would need some form of exorcism/spiritual cleansing...” a fan joked.

IMG_0038.jpg
Bedroom Screen grab from Zillow

“This isn’t a house. It’s a postmodern art installation designed as a dwelling to live,” another observed.

IMG_0039.jpg
Bathroom Screen grab from Zillow

“Why you gotta ruin a decent house with disembodied heads in the walls?” one fan asked. “Oh to be in the room when the owner explained this to the contractor.”

IMG_0045.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“Why would you ever leave this place?” a fan questioned.

IMG_0046.jpg
Bathroom Screen grab from Zillow

“That’s the perfect home to die in when the Apocalypse happens: never ending hydro-power source... Also, so beautiful,” one fan said.

IMG_0047.jpg
Bathroom Screen grab from Zillow

