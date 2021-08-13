Former ’16 and Pregnant’ mom is headed to prison in Kentucky on child porn charges

A woman who appeared on “16 and Pregnant” will receive prison time on child porn charges. Archivo

A woman who appeared on the second season of MTV’s “16 and Pregnant” will serve prison time in Kentucky following a 2020 arrest on child porn charges.

Lori Wickelhaus, of Bromley in Northern Kentucky, was indicted in August of last year on 20 counts of possession of a matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance, court records show.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to prompt the investigation, court records show. Authorities received warrants as early as March 2020 to search Wickelhaus’ Dropbox and Google accounts, and later her iPhone, court records indicate.

She entered a guilty plea May 10 and on Wednesday was sentenced in Campbell County Circuit Court, records show. As part of her plea, she will serve 6.5 years in prison.

Wickelhaus, 29, was also ordered by the judge to register as a sex offender.

According to an MTV page, Wickelhaus appeared on “16 and Pregnant” in 2010 in an episode focused on whether the baby should be adopted.

At two days old, her first baby was adopted, and MTV states she visits the boy and his family on a “regular basis.” Wickelhaus went on to have two more children, born in 2013 and 2014.

