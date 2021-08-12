Woman with bullet lodged in skull drives to fire station for help, Oklahoma cops say

A Tulsa, Oklahoma woman drove to a nearby fire station for help after she was shot in the head. Getty Images/iStockphoto

An Oklahoma woman pulled up to a fire station in a bullet-riddled car with a gunshot wound to her head Wednesday night, Tulsa police say.

The 26-year-old was waiting outside a relative’s house in her car around midnight, planning to stay the night after a family gathering, when a passing truck unleashed a volley of gunfire, KRMG reported. Investigators found shell casings from several different guns outside the home.

Multiple rounds hit the woman’s car, punching holes through the body and shattering windows. At least one shot struck her in the back of the head, police told KOKI.

Despite the injury, she was able to drive herself to a nearby fire station for help, according to KOTV. Police said she was awake and alert when they spoke with her.

“It appeared to maybe hit bone and then deflect away from her brain,” Tulsa police told KOKI. “It lodged underneath her ear.”

The woman is recovering in an area hospital, outlets reported, and police are investigating the apparent drive-by shooting.

