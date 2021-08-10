‘Masterpiece’ Victorian that survived historic hurricane lists in Texas. Take a look

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

A gorgeous Victorian estate that was built in 1877 and restored has hit the real estate market in the coastal city of Galveston, Texas for $724,880.

According to the listing, the 3,210-square-foot home, named the Isadore Lovenberg House, was designed by architect Nicholas Clayton who was known for his work on Victorian houses — especially in the Galveston area.

The house itself survived the Great Galveston Hurricane that rocked the city in 1900. It is the deadliest hurricane to hit the United States and was responsible for between 6,000 to 12,000 deaths. The hurricane, which had a storm surge of up to 15 feet with winds of 135 mph, also destroyed around 3,600 buildings in the city.

The reason it’s considered the deadliest natural disaster in the country is because the Weather Bureaus in Washington predicted that it “would pass over Florida and up to New England – which was very, very wrong,” History.com said.

The weathered mansion remains a valuable piece of property in Galveston today. The four-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home carries the classically charming interior that most pricey Victorians have, which makes it easy to fall in love with.

“From the exterior, it was picturesque,” current owner Jamie Christy said to Realtor. “Long lines, gabled porches, detailed woodwork, breathtaking windows, an incredible sense of proportion and detail. The interior was even more beautiful.”

The home was restored in the 1980s, Realtor said.

