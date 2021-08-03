Mom of Olympic silver medalist Raven Saunders dies. ‘My number one guardian angel’

Raven Saunders celebrates after her second-place finish in the final of the women’s shot put at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. Saunders announced on Tuesday that her mother has died. AP

The mother of Olympic shot-putter Raven Saunders has died.

Saunders, a South Carolina native who won a silver medal Sunday in the women’s shot put at the Tokyo Olympics, confirmed the news in a Twitter post Tuesday.

“Hoping off social media for a while to take care of my mental and my family,” she wrote. “My mama was a great woman and will forever live through me. My number one guardian angel.”

Hoping off social media for a while to take care of my mental and my family. My mama was a great woman and will forever live through me. My number one guardian angel I will always and forever love you. https://t.co/XWOjE56EjI — Raven HULK Saunders (@GiveMe1Shot) August 3, 2021

The tweet was accompanied by a video of her mom, Clarissa Saunders, and sister Tanzania Watson rooting her on from their hometown of Charleston.

“Not being there is a bummer,” Clarissa Saunders said of not being able to be with her daughter in Tokyo. “But hey, we’re cheering from here ... and she knows we’re here cheering for her.”

Raven Saunders’ longtime coach, who was the first to confirm the elder Saunders’ death, said the Olympian’s mother and sister were in Orlando attending Olympic watch parties when she died, according to WCSC.

No further details have been released.

The Charleston native recently drew criticism for protesting at Sunday’s medal ceremony, lifting her arms high in the air to form an X. When asked about the gesture, Raven Saunders explained it represented “the intersection of where all people who are oppressed meet,” the Associated Press reported.

The International Olympic Committee is reportedly investigating. However, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee has said Saunders didn’t break any rules related to athlete protests.

This is a developing story and will be updated.