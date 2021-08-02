Groom shoots bride’s friend while stuck in traffic after wedding, Louisiana police say

Police in Louisiana say a groom shot his wife’s friend during an argument while they were stuck in traffic after the wedding Saturday. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Louisiana groom is accused of shooting the bride’s friend while the three were in traffic after the wedding.

They were all in a car together on their way back from the wedding Saturday night and were stuck in traffic on the Bonnet Carre Spillway in New Orleans when they started arguing and the groom accused the bride and her friend of having an affair, St. John Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre told NOLA.com

The groom, still wearing his tuxedo, then got out of the car and shot the friend in his leg, Tregre told WVUE.

A bullet also went through another car on the highway and hit the driver, who was with his two teenage children, in the hand, Tregre told WGNO.

Meanwhile, the bride ran from the car and took cover in an ambulance, telling the crew she was scared of the groom, officials told WDSU. Officials say the groom ran after the ambulance and tried to get in, but deputies caught up to him.

He was arrested and is facing multiple charges. Officials are still investigating the incident.

The two people who were shot were airlifted to a local hospital and treated for their injuries, WGNO reported.

The traffic that night stemmed from a multi-vehicle crash near mile post 210 around 10:45 p.m., and officials with the sheriff’s office were on the scene helping Louisiana State Police with traffic control, according to L’Observateur.

“I’m just glad nobody got killed,” Tregre said, according to NOLA.com. “It was a very unusual night last night ... in the top 10 of my years.”