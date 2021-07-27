Gymnast Simone Biles scratched from Olympics team final due to ‘medical issue’

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic gymnastics women’s final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. AP

Simone Biles, who is considered the greatest gymnast of all time, was scratched Tuesday from the Olympic gymnastics team final.

She withdrew due to a medical issue, Team USA gymnastics said in a statement. NBC announcers were told the scratching was due to “a mental issue” that Biles was having.

Biles competed in the vault event Tuesday and scored a 13.766, which is uncharacteristically low for Biles, who won the women’s vault at the 2016 Summer Olympics. She then walked off the competition floor, the Associated Press reported.

She returned a few minutes later and removed her grips for the uneven bars event, signaling the end of her day, according to USA Today. Teammate Jordan Chiles replaced Biles in the uneven bars.

Biles’ status for the individual event finals is unclear.

“She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions,” Team USA Gymnastics said.

Grace McCallum, Sunisa Lee and Chiles were the remaining gymnasts for Team USA after Biles was removed.

The Russian Olympic Committee went on to defeat Team USA by a score of 169.528 to 166.096. Team USA had won gold in the previous two Olympics.

Biles won four gold medals and a bronze medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics.