A Florida inspection spotted a problem that caused a dried apricots recall in 18 states

A Florida Department of Agriculture inspection turned into 86 cases of Backroad Country Dried Apricots being recalled.

According to the recall notice written by Lipari Foods and posted to the FDA website Wednesday: “It was observed during the inspection that the Backroad Country Dried Apricots with the lot code No. 440021117 and expiration date of 12/2021 contained sulfites that were not declared on the label.”

So, those with either a sensitivity to sulfites or an out-and-out allergy could experience a “serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.”

Only lot No. 44002117 is involved in this recall. In addition to Florida, the 9-ounce bags went to Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

If you have a sulfite allergy or sensitivity or your dried apricots might be eaten by someone with sulfite issues, return them to the store of purchase for a full refund.

Those with questions can call Lipari at 586-447-3500, extension 9534, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time, or email Kelly_Holmes@Liparifoods.com.