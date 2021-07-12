Watch as runaway camel gallops past police after escaping from its owner in Oklahoma

A camel escaped from its owner early Monday in Oklahoma, leading officers on a hunt for the humped mammal.

Officers in Owasso, Oklahoma, were dispatched a little after midnight Monday to help find the camel, police said.

Dispatch call logs showed officers were initially unable to locate the camel. But less than 30 minutes later, an officer on another animal control call spotted it.

The police department shared video of the camel running in a grassy area of the town as people attempt to corral it.

“I didn’t know camels were so fast,” one commenter said.

Police eventually caught the animal and returned it to its owner at around 1:30 a.m., according to a police call log. Owasso police officers were joined by police from Collinsville and Tulsa County Sheriff deputies to help wrangle the camel.

Owasso police said the camel belongs to an owner who lives outside Collinsville’s city limits in Tulsa County.

Some people wondered what a camel was doing in the area. Camels are allowed to be kept as pets in Oklahoma and their owners do not need a license. Other large mammals, such as zebras, mules, alpacas and bison, also do not require a license to be kept as pets.