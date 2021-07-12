Peeping snake interrupts woman’s bath, Georgia photos show. ‘Was staring right at me’

The snake kept slithering in and partially out of the overflow drain. Photo provided by Haley O'Reilly.

A Georgia woman’s relaxing evening bath was recently interrupted by a tiny, scaly intruder.

Haley O’Reilly was soaking in the tub at her Savannah home earlier this month when she noticed a snake poking out from the overflow drain, peeping at her.

“There his little head was staring right at me,” O’Reilly told McClatchy News.

A snake crawled up a drain pipe, interrupting a Savannah, Georgia woman’s bath. Photo provided by Haley O'Reilly.

“I initially was just shocked! I clambered out of the tub and ran clear across the house to grab my husband to come see and help get him out,” she said.

Armed with a Tupperware container, the O’Reilly’s went to deal with the drain invader.

The snake was shy, O’Reilly said. It would inch out from behind the overflow cap only to slink back to cover, making it difficult to capture.

Eventually they prevailed.

“We took the drain face off and pulled him out safely and then he plopped out into the tub,” she said. They gathered it into the /container, went outside and released the snake into the woods.

Bath time was safe from prying eyes once again.

The snake fell into the tub during capture. Photo provided by Haely O'Reilly.

“It sure was hilarious but shocking in the moment,” said O’Relly, /who’s normally not afraid of snakes.

How the snake got into the drain, and nearly into the water with her, O’Reilly isn’t sure.

“I think he heard the vibration of the water filling up and was interested,” O’Reilly said, adding that she and her husband determined the little serpent was harmless. “Luckily for me he was a curious rat snake.”