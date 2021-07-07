Escaped dogs kill 77-year-old woman on her porch, Arizona cops say. Owner arrested

A Phoenix man has been arrested after his dogs escaped Tuesday morning and killed a 77-year-old woman sitting on her front porch, Arizona police say.

A 77-year-old Arizona woman died early Tuesday after four dogs escaped a neighbor’s yard and mauled her while she sat on her front porch, Phoenix police say.

Officers responded to reports of a dog attack at 7 a.m and found Maria Ruiz in critical condition, KNXV reported. Ruiz later died at a hospital.

Police arrested the 33-year-old owner of the dogs on suspicion of negligent homicide, KSAZ reported. County animal control officers had previously warned him about securing his dogs, police said.

Neighbors told KPNX the dogs had frequently escaped and tried to bite people in the past. Investigators said the owner told them of earlier incidents with the dogs, police say.

County animal control officers seized the dogs, which have been killed, AZ Family reported.