Beloved nomadic bear that gained online fame wandering the Midwest dies in Louisiana

A nomadic bear that stole hearts during the pandemic had to be euthanized this week, after being found with “catastrophic” injuries outside a Louisiana home.

It suffered “two broken legs and was paralyzed due to a spinal injury,” the Louisiana Department of Wildlife And Fisheries said in a news release. The cause of the injuries was not released.

The bear was known as Bruno on social media and it won “notoriety in 2020 when it wandered through several Midwestern states, including Missouri and Illinois,” the organization wrote.

“If there is any way possible a bear can survive an injury, we assist by relocating the animal to a secluded area to give it a chance at survival,’’ LDWF Large Carnivore Program Manager Maria Davidson said in the release.

“Unfortunately, this bear had injuries that would not have been survivable and the decision was made to humanely put it down.’’

A homeowner in northern Louisiana’s Morehouse Parish reported a “bear was in distress” had taken refuge in the yard “and wouldn’t leave,” officials said.

Closer inspection by wildlife officers determined the injuries were about a month old and its condition “was rapidly declining.” The 240-pound bear was euthanized June 29, officials said.

Bruno gained fame when reports of his trek across the Midwest began to show up on social media with hashtags such as #brunothebear and #brunosjourney. Photos and maps of his travels soon began to show up on Twitter and Facebook, and speculation grew over where it was going.

“Bruno the bear is honestly the best thing yet that has happened in 2020. We need a happy ending,” one follower tweeted in July 2020.

Memorials began to appear as news of his death spread on social media, including speculation that the bear had been hit in traffic by a large vehicle.

“I can’t begin to express how devastated we are that the big guy had to suffer for so long before someone reported it,” Melissa Dunn posted on Facebook. “RIP Big Guy! You will be in my thoughts & in my heart for the rest of my days.”

“Bruno, you left paw prints on a lot of our hearts. You came into our lives during this pandemic when we all needed something to focus on,” Karen Stewart wrote.

“He was such a bright light in the gloom of the pandemic. He brought so many people joy following him on his journey,” Angie Idecker Hewitt said.

