Falling boulder injures two women aiding rock climber, Colorado officials say

Golden Fire Department

A falling boulder dislodged by a rock climber Saturday injured two women below, closing a Colorado highway for a rescue operation, officials say.

The “person-sized” rock shattered when it hit the ground, with pieces hitting one woman in the head and another in the foot, KCNC reported. The accident happened Saturday morning near U.S. 6 in Clear Creek Canyon west of Denver.

“This was honestly a kind of fluke accident,” Capt. Ben Moline of the Golden Fire Department told the station. “The rock formations just change over time. We’ve had a lot of rain recently, and it was hot today. The rocks expand. We believe that’s what happened today.”

Firefighters had to close U.S. 6 to position a ladder truck, ambulance and helicopter to rescue the women, KDVR reported.

The woman hit in the head had been belaying for a man scaling the rock face near a highway tunnel, KMGH reported. The other woman, also a climber, was hit in the foot while standing nearby. The man was not hurt.

The medical condition of the two women, one of whom was airlifted to a hospital, remains unclear.

One patient away, one more still to be recovered. pic.twitter.com/1hoJx6BnYJ — CSP Gaming (@CSP_Gaming) June 5, 2021