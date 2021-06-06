National
Falling boulder injures two women aiding rock climber, Colorado officials say
A falling boulder dislodged by a rock climber Saturday injured two women below, closing a Colorado highway for a rescue operation, officials say.
The “person-sized” rock shattered when it hit the ground, with pieces hitting one woman in the head and another in the foot, KCNC reported. The accident happened Saturday morning near U.S. 6 in Clear Creek Canyon west of Denver.
“This was honestly a kind of fluke accident,” Capt. Ben Moline of the Golden Fire Department told the station. “The rock formations just change over time. We’ve had a lot of rain recently, and it was hot today. The rocks expand. We believe that’s what happened today.”
Firefighters had to close U.S. 6 to position a ladder truck, ambulance and helicopter to rescue the women, KDVR reported.
The woman hit in the head had been belaying for a man scaling the rock face near a highway tunnel, KMGH reported. The other woman, also a climber, was hit in the foot while standing nearby. The man was not hurt.
The medical condition of the two women, one of whom was airlifted to a hospital, remains unclear.
