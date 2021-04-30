Unique Idaho ‘stair home’ has everything – except bathrooms and bedrooms. Look inside

Split across five levels, this peculiar home is missing some essential rooms. Screen grab from Realtor.com

A retreat in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, is getting some special attention thanks to its unique structure.

While the location is extremely ideal with stunning views all around, the place known as “the stair home,” which has hit the market for $695,000, is lacking a few essential living necessities — like a bathroom or bedroom.

“There’s nothing else like this home on the lake. The architecture is a very unique design, something that you won’t find very often,” said listing agent Lisa Ciraulo, according to Realtor.com. “It was an idea that the seller had and just wanted to kind of work with it and see it grow.”

The skinny home is spread out over five levels and 936 square feet. While most are probably curious about the inside of the property, the listing highlights the exterior.

“This is THE ultimate home base for all of your lake recreation activities!” the listing describes. “100 feet of CDA Lake frontage, over 900 square feet of dock, two boat slips, four watercraft floats and an architectural jaw dropper with five levels of expertly crafted space to play! Barefoot friendly deck, covered dining area, huge pantry and indoor kitchen area. Choose your favorite space nestled among the trees with plenty of room for all of your family and friends!”

Another bright spot on the narrow estate is its 900-square-foot dock that has breathtaking views of the lake.

Inside, there is a space for mattresses and even small, cubby areas for children.

“Most of them have a full or queen bed and an area where you can completely stand up,” Ciraulo said, according to Realtor.com.

There are no closets in the bedroom areas which some say doesn’t make them an “official” bedroom. However, “contrary to popular belief, a room does not need a closet to be considered a bedroom,” according to TheBalance.com. The listing does list the bedrooms at zero.

There is also no running water at the house and the toilet is just for show.

“To make the property fully functional, a buyer would need to install a [water] system,” Ciraulo said, according to Realtor.com.

