Accused drunk driver fatally hit by patrol car after freeway dash, California cops say

A man facing arrest on suspicion of drunk driving Tuesday night instead dashed across a California highway to his death, police say.

Fleeing a California Highway Patrol officer, the man ran across U.S. 101 in Burlingame and was fatally hit by a patrol car driven by a sheriff’s deputy, who was not involved in the stop, The Mercury News reported.

“Had he just gone along with the program he would be sitting in jail at this point,” said Officer Art Montiel, KTVU reported. “But he decided to run and unfortunately it cost him his life.”

The 10:40 p.m. incident began when a CHP officer noticed a disabled Honda Civic stopped along the highway, according to KRON. The driver seemed impaired.

The officer performed a field sobriety test and told the driver he was going to be arrested, prompting the man to flee across the highway, The Mercury News reported.

He crossed the center median and was hit by a San Mateo County sheriff’s SUV going the opposite direction, killing him, KRON reported.

The incident closed some northbound U.S. 101 lanes until 5 a.m. Wednesday, KTVU reported.